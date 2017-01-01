Lamb and Sweet Potato-Curry Stew

Step 1

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add lamb; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring frequently. Stir in onion and next 5 ingredients (onion through turmeric); cook 5 minutes. Stir in tomato and next 5 ingredients (tomato through pepper). Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 35 minutes. Uncover; simmer 30 minutes.