- Calories per serving 449
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 9.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 29.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60.4g
- Fiber per serving 8.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 4.1mg
- Sodium per serving 608mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Lamb and Sweet Potato-Curry Stew
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add lamb; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring frequently. Stir in onion and next 5 ingredients (onion through turmeric); cook 5 minutes. Stir in tomato and next 5 ingredients (tomato through pepper). Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 35 minutes. Uncover; simmer 30 minutes.
Step 2
Prepare couscous according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.