Tortilla Chicken Soup

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 5 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup and 1 tablespoon sour cream)
Health.com
March 2016

Enjoy a mouth-watering, Mexican-style soup with fewer calories using fat-free sour cream. Peanut allergies? Use canola oil, which has about the same number of calories and grams of fat.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • 7 1/2 cups sliced onion (about 3 medium)
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes, drained and chopped
  • 2 (5.25-ounce) cans chopped green chiles
  • 1 finely chopped pickled, seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into triangles
  • 5 tablespoons low-fat sour cream
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 10.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Protein per serving 32.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 8.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 4.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 973mg
  • Calcium per serving 173mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from pan. Cool slightly; coarsely chop. Add 1 teaspoon oil, onion, and celery to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Stir in water and broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in chicken, corn, and next 5 ingredients (chili powder through jalapeño pepper). Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in tortillas. Top with sour cream. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

