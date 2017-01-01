- Calories per serving 415
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 11.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 17.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 943mg
- Calcium per serving 129mg
Microwave Risotto with Ham and Corn
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 3 ingredients in a 2-quart casserole dish; microwave on high 5 minutes. Stir in wine and broth; microwave on high 12 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in water and ham; microwave on high 12 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and next 5 ingredients (bell pepper through black pepper); microwave on high 3 minutes. Stir in parsley. Serve immediately.