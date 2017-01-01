Microwave Risotto with Ham and Corn

Combine first 3 ingredients in a 2-quart casserole dish; microwave on high 5 minutes. Stir in wine and broth; microwave on high 12 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in water and ham; microwave on high 12 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and next 5 ingredients (bell pepper through black pepper); microwave on high 3 minutes. Stir in parsley. Serve immediately.