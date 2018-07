Grouper Veracruz

How to Make It

Step 1 Rub both sides of fillets with garlic; sprinkle with salt. Arrange fillets in a single layer in a large shallow dish. Add lime rind and juice, turning to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until golden. Stir in olives and next 6 ingredients (olives through tomatoes). Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in capers. Remove from pan.