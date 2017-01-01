- Calories per serving 360
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 11.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 11.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.5g
- Fiber per serving 3.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 3.7mg
- Sodium per serving 725mg
- Calcium per serving 119mg
Orecchiette Puttanesca
Leigh Beisch
Choosing anchovies canned in water instead of oil spares extra fat calories. Anchovies are a great source of calcium if you eat the bones.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.
Step 2
While pasta is cooking, combine capers and next 8 ingredients (capers through pepper) in a bowl.
Step 3
Return pasta to pan. Stir in caper-anchovy mixture, tomatoes, onion, basil, and parsley. Sprinkle with cheese. Serving size: 1 cup pasta mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese.