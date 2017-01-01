Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Yield
serves 12 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Roast lightly-seasoned sweet potatoes in the oven for a simple, healthy, and delicious side dish.

Ingredients

  • 7 cups (1-inch) cubed peeled sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 cups coarsely chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 120
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 2.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.5g
  • Fiber per serving 3.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 168mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

Place sweet potatoes in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Bake at 325° for 30 minutes. Add onion; stir well. Bake an additional 30 minutes; remove from oven.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

Drizzle sweet potato mixture with butter; stir to coat. Broil 10 minutes or until browned.

