Sweet Caramel Apple Pie

Yield
serves 10 (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Make this pie the day before and let it stand overnight to set.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 (15-ounce) package refrigerated pie dough (such as Pillsbury)
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 8 cups sliced, peeled Granny Smith apples (about 2 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/3 cup fat-free caramel sundae syrup
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 8 teaspoons chilled butter, cut into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons regular oats

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 0.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 209mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute. Line dough with a piece of foil and arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes. Remove pie weights and foil. Cool on a wire rack.

Step 3

Combine granulated sugar, cornstarch, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a bowl; sprinkle over apples. Toss gently. Stir in caramel. Spoon apple mixture into prepared crust. Combine 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, flour, and brown sugar in a bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in oats. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over apple mixture. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes. Shield edges of crust with foil. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up