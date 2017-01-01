- Calories per serving 20
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
- Fat per serving 0.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4.2g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 164mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Green Beans Dijon
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 3 ingredients in a bowl.
Step 2
Place beans in a 2-quart casserole dish. Cover with lid; microwave on high 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover; stir in mustard mixture; toss well to coat. Cover and microwave on high 2 minutes.