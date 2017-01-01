Chutney-Mustard Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham

Yield
serves 28 (serving size: 3 ounces ham)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (6 1/2- to 7-pound) 33%-less-sodium smoked, fully cooked ham half
  • 1/2 cup mango chutney
  • 2 tablespoons honey mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 134
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
  • Fat per serving 4.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 17.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 828mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

Place ham on a broiler pan; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of ham; cover with foil. Bake at 325° for 90 minutes.

Step 3

Combine chutney and mustard in a small bowl. Remove ham from oven; brush chutney over ham. Bake ham, uncovered, an additional 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 140°. Place ham on a platter; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 4

Note: Mango chutney can be found in the jams and jellies section of the supermarket.

