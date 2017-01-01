- Calories per serving 134
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 17.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.7g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 828mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Chutney-Mustard Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325°.
Step 2
Place ham on a broiler pan; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of ham; cover with foil. Bake at 325° for 90 minutes.
Step 3
Combine chutney and mustard in a small bowl. Remove ham from oven; brush chutney over ham. Bake ham, uncovered, an additional 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 140°. Place ham on a platter; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
Step 4
Note: Mango chutney can be found in the jams and jellies section of the supermarket.