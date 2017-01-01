Chutney-Mustard Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2 Place ham on a broiler pan; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of ham; cover with foil. Bake at 325° for 90 minutes.

Step 3 Combine chutney and mustard in a small bowl. Remove ham from oven; brush chutney over ham. Bake ham, uncovered, an additional 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 140°. Place ham on a platter; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.