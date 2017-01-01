- Calories per serving 476
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 15.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 926mg
- Calcium per serving 225mg
Chipotle Chicken Melt
How to Make It
Remove 1 chile from can; reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use. Remove and discard chile stem and seeds; finely chop chile. Combine chile, mayonnaise, and water in a small bowl. Spread about 1 tablespoon chile mixture evenly over top half of rolls.
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle each evenly with salt and pepper.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes per side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; top each with a slice of cheese. Arrange coleslaw mix over bottom half of rolls; top with chicken and remaining half. Serve immediately. Serving size: 1 sandwich.