Chipotle Chicken Melt

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons water
  • 4 (3-ounce) submarine or hoagie rolls, split lengthwise
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (1/2-ounce) slices Havarti or Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 cups packaged coleslaw mix or shredded cabbage

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 476
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 15.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.8g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 3.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 926mg
  • Calcium per serving 225mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove 1 chile from can; reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use. Remove and discard chile stem and seeds; finely chop chile. Combine chile, mayonnaise, and water in a small bowl. Spread about 1 tablespoon chile mixture evenly over top half of rolls.

Step 2

Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle each evenly with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes per side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; top each with a slice of cheese. Arrange coleslaw mix over bottom half of rolls; top with chicken and remaining half. Serve immediately. Serving size: 1 sandwich.

