Spinach and Bacon Spaghettini

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cup.)
March 2016

Who says bacon isn't healthy? Try a turkey-bacon alternative that boasts nearly half the saturated fat as pork bacon. Toss with whole-wheat pasta for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces uncooked spaghettini or thin spaghetti noodles
  • 4 bacon slices
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) grated fresh Pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 481
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 12.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 20.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 70g
  • Fiber per serving 5.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 685mg
  • Calcium per serving 264mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting fat and salt. Drain pasta over a small bowl, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Step 2

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon; reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon; set aside. Add red pepper and garlic to skillet; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute or until lightly wilted. Remove from heat. Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid, cheese, and salt. Toss gently.

