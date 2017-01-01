- Calories per serving 185
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 6.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 17.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 165mg
- Iron per serving 1.7mg
- Sodium per serving 581mg
- Calcium per serving 162mg
Vegetable and Cheddar Frittata
Choosing low-fat instead of reduced-fat cheese spares you half the fat. Don't stop at just corn and tomatoes; add in other vegetables like
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Combine cilantro or parsley, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and next 3 ingredients (salt through eggs) in a bowl; stirring with a whisk.
Cut 8 green onions in half crosswise; set aside. Thinly slice remaining onions to measure 1/2 cup.
Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add onion halves; cook 3 minutes. Add corn; cook 1 minute. Add sliced onions and tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 6 tablespoons cheese. Pour in egg mixture; cook 3 minutes or until egg mixture is almost set. Tilt pan and carefully loosen edges of frittata portion with a spatula; allow uncooked portion to flow underneath cooked portion. Wrap handle of pan with foil; broil 2 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Cut into 4 wedges (serving size: 1 wedge).