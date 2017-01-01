- Calories per serving 377
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 12.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 27.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 731mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Peppered Flank Steak with Chive-Buttermilk Mashers
Keep portions of this savory dish to about 3 ounces of meat, roughly the size of a deck of cards. With six times less butter than traditional recipes, the potato side is tempting and guilt-free.
How to Make It
Combine vinegar and steak in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag, and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
While steak marinates, place potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes or until tender; drain. Return potatoes to pan. Add buttermilk, butter, chives, and 3/4 teaspoon salt; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Keep warm.
Preheat broiler. Remove steak from bag; discard marinade. Sprinkle steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and seasoned pepper. Place steak on broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 6 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices.