- Calories per serving 269
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 23.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 9.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 4.7mg
- Sodium per serving 836mg
- Calcium per serving 99mg
Chili Especial
Step 1
Remove 1 chile from can; mince, and set aside. Reserve remaining chiles and adobo sauce for another use.
Step 2
Cook beef, onion, and garlic in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until browned; stir to crumble. Drain.
Step 3
Heat oil in pan; add chili powder and next 4 ingredients (chili powder through salt). Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in minced chipotle chile, water, cherry tomatoes, and canned tomatoes. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Stir in meat mixture and beans; simmer 10 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and vinegar; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.