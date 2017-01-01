Pork Satay Appetizer

Yield
serves 12 (serving size: 2 skewers and 1/2 tablespoon peanut butter mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

You can also try this recipe with chicken or shrimp. If you like, double the quantities for the sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons natural-style peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 68
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 8.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 108mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut pork into 24 (6 x 1/2-inch) strips; place in a large bowl.

Step 2

Combine peanut butter and next 6 ingredients (peanut butter through garlic) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add 1/4 cup peanut butter mixture to pork; toss well. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Reserve remaining peanut butter mixture.

Step 3

Thread pork onto 24 (6-inch) skewers.

Step 4

Preheat grill or broiler.

Step 5

Place skewers on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; grill or broil 3 minutes on each side or until done. Sprinkle with pepper. Serve with reserved peanut butter mixture.

