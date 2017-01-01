Chicken Mole with Cilantro Rice

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 2 thighs and 2/3 cup rice)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Mole:
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1 cup chopped plum tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons whole or chopped almonds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 whole clove
  • 1 (6-inch) corn tortilla, torn
  • 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate
  • 12 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • Cooking spray
  • Rice:
  • 4 cups cooked instant rice
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 474
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 15.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Protein per serving 49.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 188mg
  • Iron per serving 4.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 910mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare mole, heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup broth, tomatoes, and next 10 ingredients (tomatoes through tortilla); cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour mole mixture into blender; process until smooth. Pour into pan. Add 1/2 cup broth and chocolate; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3

Place chicken in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread mole over chicken. Cover and bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until chicken is done.

Step 4

To prepare rice, combine rice, salt, and cilantro in a large bowl.

