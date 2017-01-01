- Calories per serving 185
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 7.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.6g
- Fiber per serving 3.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 512mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Warm Asian Noodle Salad
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare sauce, combine first 9 ingredients (peanut butter through garlic) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 2
To prepare salad, cook linguine according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add carrots and snow peas; let stand 2 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Place pasta mixture, bell pepper, and onions in a large bowl.
Step 3
Combine peanut sauce and cooking liquid. Pour over pasta mixture; toss well. Serve warm.
Step 4
Note: Hot chili sauce with garlic can be found in the Asian section of most large supermarkets.