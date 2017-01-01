Warm Asian Noodle Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare sauce, combine first 9 ingredients (peanut butter through garlic) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 2 To prepare salad, cook linguine according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add carrots and snow peas; let stand 2 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Place pasta mixture, bell pepper, and onions in a large bowl.

Step 3 Combine peanut sauce and cooking liquid. Pour over pasta mixture; toss well. Serve warm.