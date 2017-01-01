- Calories per serving 465
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 15.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 5.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 4.3mg
- Sodium per serving 825mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Kung Pao Scallops with Snap Peas
Leigh Beisch
Serve up this spicy hot scallop dish and get your fill of vitamin B12. Scallops are a great source of B12 and protein. Serve over whole-grain rice for a fiber boost.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.
Step 2
To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and chili paste; stir-fry 15 seconds. Add scallops; stir-fry 1 minute. Add water chestnuts; stir-fry 1 1/2 minutes. Add sauce mixture and peas. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute or until thick. Stir in peanuts. Serve with rice.