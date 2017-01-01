Kung Pao Scallops with Snap Peas

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/3 cups stir-fry and 1/2 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve up this spicy hot scallop dish and get your fill of vitamin B12. Scallops are a great source of B12 and protein. Serve over whole-grain rice for a fiber boost.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 2 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • Stir-fry:
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 tablespoons minced green onions
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chili paste with garlic (such as sambal oelek)
  • 1 pound large sea scallops, cut in half
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans sliced water chestnuts, rinsed and drained
  • 1 pound fresh or 2 (9-ounce) packages frozen sugar snap peas, thawed
  • 3/4 cup dry-roasted peanuts
  • 3 cups hot cooked long-grain rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 465
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 15.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 5.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 4.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 825mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 2

To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and chili paste; stir-fry 15 seconds. Add scallops; stir-fry 1 minute. Add water chestnuts; stir-fry 1 1/2 minutes. Add sauce mixture and peas. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute or until thick. Stir in peanuts. Serve with rice.

