Asian Barbecued Pork with Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Combine hoisin through garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pork; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally. Remove pork from bag, reserving 1/4 cup marinade. Discard remaining marinade.

Step 3 Place pork on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of pork. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes or until thermometer registers 155°. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut pork in half lengthwise. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices; keep warm.

Step 4 To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a bowl. Set aside.