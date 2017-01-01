- Calories per serving 460
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 4.9mg
- Sodium per serving 974mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Asian Barbecued Pork with Broccoli
Stir-fry your favorite vegetables for a flavorful way to get your veggie servings. Pork is a good source of protein, but chicken or steak can also be used in this recipe.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Combine hoisin through garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pork; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally. Remove pork from bag, reserving 1/4 cup marinade. Discard remaining marinade.
Place pork on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of pork. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes or until thermometer registers 155°. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut pork in half lengthwise. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices; keep warm.
To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a bowl. Set aside.
To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over high heat. Add onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry 10 seconds. Add reserved marinade, oyster sauce, and broccoli; bring to a boil over high heat; cook 1 1/2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in pork; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve over rice.