Asian Barbecued Pork with Broccoli

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup pork mixture and 3/4 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Stir-fry your favorite vegetables for a flavorful way to get your veggie servings. Pork is a good source of protein, but chicken or steak can also be used in this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup hoisin
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • Oyster sauce:
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce (such as Kame)
  • 2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • Stir-fry:
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup minced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 4 cups small broccoli florets
  • 3 cups hot cooked basmati rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 460
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 4.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 974mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine hoisin through garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pork; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally. Remove pork from bag, reserving 1/4 cup marinade. Discard remaining marinade.

Step 3

Place pork on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of pork. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes or until thermometer registers 155°. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut pork in half lengthwise. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices; keep warm.

Step 4

To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 5

To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over high heat. Add onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry 10 seconds. Add reserved marinade, oyster sauce, and broccoli; bring to a boil over high heat; cook 1 1/2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in pork; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve over rice.

