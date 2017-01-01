- Calories per serving 300
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
- Fat per serving 2.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5.3mg
- Sodium per serving 733mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Stir-Fried Wild Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce
Watch your sauce portions to limit high sodium intake. Try using olive oil instead of vegetable oil to get monounsaturated fats.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare oyster sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 2
To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over high heat. Add onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry 10 seconds. Add mushrooms and 2 tablespoons sake. Partially cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook 4 minutes. Increase heat to high. Add oyster sauce; stir-fry 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Serve over rice.