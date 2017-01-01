Rainbow Fried Rice

To prepare sauce, combine soy sauce through pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 2

To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok over high heat. Add egg; stir-fry 30 seconds or until scrambled. Add onions and ginger; stir-fry 1 minute. Add shrimp, peas, and rice; stir-fry 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Stir in sauce mixture. Serve immediately.