Saucy Chicken Lo Mein

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Asian dishes, like lo mein and stir-fry, are great ways to eat your veggies. But be wary of how much sodium is in your serving, especially if you have hypertension.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked linguine
  • Sauce:
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Vegetables:
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 1/2 cups fresh bean sprouts
  • 3 cups (1-inch) sliced green onions
  • 2 cups shredded carrot
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 8 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 500
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 13.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 66g
  • Fiber per serving 8.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 5.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 791mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain and keep warm.

Step 2

While pasta is cooking, prepare sauce: Combine soy sauce through pepper in a bowl, stirring with a whisk; set aside.

Step 3

To prepare vegetables, heat vegetable oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add sprouts, onions, carrot, and ginger; stir-fry 3 minutes or until tender. Add chicken; stir-fry 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Stir in sauce mixture and pasta; cook 4 minutes until pasta is coated, stirring well.

