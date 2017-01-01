- Calories per serving 500
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 13.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 66g
- Fiber per serving 8.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 5.5mg
- Sodium per serving 791mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Saucy Chicken Lo Mein
Leigh Beisch
Asian dishes, like lo mein and stir-fry, are great ways to eat your veggies. But be wary of how much sodium is in your serving, especially if you have hypertension.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain and keep warm.
Step 2
While pasta is cooking, prepare sauce: Combine soy sauce through pepper in a bowl, stirring with a whisk; set aside.
Step 3
To prepare vegetables, heat vegetable oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add sprouts, onions, carrot, and ginger; stir-fry 3 minutes or until tender. Add chicken; stir-fry 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Stir in sauce mixture and pasta; cook 4 minutes until pasta is coated, stirring well.