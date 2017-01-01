- Calories per serving 492
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 13.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 274mg
- Iron per serving 6.8mg
- Sodium per serving 898mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Linguini
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sauté 4 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook 45 seconds. Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, wine, broth, lemon rind, lemon juice, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 1/2 cups (about 8 minutes). Stir in shrimp and butter; cook over high heat 2 minutes or until shrimp is done. Stir in pasta and parsley; cook until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with pine nuts.