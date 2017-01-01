Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Linguini

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sauté 4 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook 45 seconds. Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, wine, broth, lemon rind, lemon juice, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 1/2 cups (about 8 minutes). Stir in shrimp and butter; cook over high heat 2 minutes or until shrimp is done. Stir in pasta and parsley; cook until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with pine nuts.