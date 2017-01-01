Pork Tenderloin Madeira

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 3 ounces pork and 2 tablespoons madeira-apple sauce)
Maureen Callahan
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced peeled Granny Smith apple (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1/2 cup Madeira wine or dry sherry
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 2 teaspoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 1.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 448mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Rub pork with 1/2 teaspoon oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in a large, heavy ovenproof skillet over high heat. Add pork; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Add apple to skillet. Insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of pork; bake at 425° for 17 minutes or until thermometer registers 160° (slightly pink). Remove pork from skillet; keep warm. Return skillet to stove top; stir in Madeira, broth, and shallots. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 2 minutes). Stir in mustard. Slice pork into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Serve with sauce.

