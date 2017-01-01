- Calories per serving 302
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 838mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Chicken Thighs Braised in Port-Balsamic Sauce
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
To prepare rub, combine onion through pepper in a small bowl.
To prepare chicken, sprinkle chicken thighs evenly with 1 tablespoon rub mixture. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from pan. Add 1 teaspoon oil and onions; sauté 3 minutes. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add broth, vinegar, and salt; bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes.
Combine 1 tablespoon rub mixture, the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, and potatoes; toss to coat. Place potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes or until tender; toss with parsley. Serve chicken with potatoes and sauce.