- Calories per serving 24
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Dark Cherry-Cranberry Compote
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook 10 minutes or until fruit is soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in sugar and juice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer until thick (about 25 minutes), stirring occasionally. Discard lemon rind. Cool. Cover and chill.