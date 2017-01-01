- Calories per serving 341
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 2.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 795mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Roasted Chicken and Portobello Risotto
How to Make It
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; crumble. Add 1 teaspoon butter and mushrooms to drippings in pan; sauté 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in chicken and 4 tablespoons parsley. Set aside.
Melt the remaining 3 teaspoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes. Add rice; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine; cook 5 minutes or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Add broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 35 minutes total). Remove from heat. Stir in mushroom mixture, cheese, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Sprinkle with bacon and the remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.