- Calories per serving 166
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
- Fat per serving 0.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 4.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Berries Beaujolais
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; strain through a colander into a bowl; discard solids. Cool to room temperature.
Step 2
Add berries to wine mixture. Cover and chill at least 3 hours. Serve berry mixture in a wineglass. Garnish with mint, if desired.