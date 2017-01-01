- Calories per serving 127
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 53%
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 2.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 85mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Mixed Greens with Citrus Vinaigrette and Sugared Pecans
You can prepare the citrus vinaigrette and the pecans ahead of time; store them in the refrigerator.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add pecans. Sprinkle with sugar and red pepper; sauté 2 minutes or until sugar begins to brown. Remove from heat.
Step 2
Combine greens and citrus vinaigrette in a large bowl; toss gently. Arrange 1 1/2 cups on individual salad plates; top with pecans and oranges.