Penne Alla Norma

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 4 minutes. Add eggplant and red pepper; sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add spinach and next 5 ingredients (spinach through tomato sauce); reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Combine eggplant mixture and pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.