Penne Alla Norma

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This spicy combination of eggplant and tomatoes is a classic Sicilian pasta dish.

Not all rich pasta dishes pack on the calories. Whole-wheat pasta adds healthy carbohydrates and fiber to this veggie-based sauce.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 5 cups cubed peeled eggplant (about 1 pound)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 2 cups chopped spinach
  • 2 cups chopped seeded tomato
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 8 cups hot cooked penne (about 1 pound uncooked tube-shaped pasta)
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 418
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 8.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 15.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 70.3g
  • Fiber per serving 6.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 4.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 506mg
  • Calcium per serving 168mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 4 minutes. Add eggplant and red pepper; sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add spinach and next 5 ingredients (spinach through tomato sauce); reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Combine eggplant mixture and pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

