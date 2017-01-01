Spicy Sweet-Potato Oven Fries

Yield
Makes 4 serving (serving size: 8 wedges)
Health.com
March 2016

To caramelize sweet-potato wedges, first preheat the pan in the oven, so the potatoes sizzle when added to the pan. They will be more crisp if you stir them a few times as they bake.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 4 small sweet potatoes, each cut lengthwise into 8 wedges (about 1 3/4 pounds)
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 3.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 3.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.3g
  • Fiber per serving 6.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 173mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Brush a large shallow pan with 1 teaspoon oil. Place pan in oven.

Step 3

Combine 2 teaspoons oil and remaining ingredients in a large bowl; toss well. Carefully remove pan from oven; spread potato mixture in pan. Bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until crisp, stirring occasionally.

