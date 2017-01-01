- Calories per serving 240
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 3.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 3.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.3g
- Fiber per serving 6.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 173mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Spicy Sweet-Potato Oven Fries
To caramelize sweet-potato wedges, first preheat the pan in the oven, so the potatoes sizzle when added to the pan. They will be more crisp if you stir them a few times as they bake.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Brush a large shallow pan with 1 teaspoon oil. Place pan in oven.
Step 3
Combine 2 teaspoons oil and remaining ingredients in a large bowl; toss well. Carefully remove pan from oven; spread potato mixture in pan. Bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until crisp, stirring occasionally.