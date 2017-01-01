Roasted Pork Tenderloin Salad with Mango and Ginger-Lime Dressing

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

You can roast the tenderloin and bake the sweet-potato fries simultaneously.

This olive oil–based dressing is rich in monounsaturated fats, but remember to watch your portions. Add a small multigrain roll for a tasty, fiber-rich side.

Ingredients

  • Pork:
  • 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed and split in half lengthwise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • Dressing:
  • 2 tablespoons chopped seeded jalapeÃ±o pepper (about 1 large)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 2 1/2 cups diced peeled mango
  • 1 1/2 cups diced plum tomato (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1 (10-ounce) package romaine salad

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 3.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 365mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425Â°.

Step 2

To prepare pork, sprinkle tenderloin with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Place pork in a foil-lined, shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425Â° for 20 minutes or until thermometer registers 160Â° (slightly pink). Cut pork diagonally across grain into thin slices; keep warm.

Step 3

To prepare dressing, combine jalapenÃÂ² and next 6 ingredients (jalapenÃÂ² through black pepper); stir well with a whisk.

Step 4

Combine pork, dressing, and remaining ingredients; toss gently to coat.

