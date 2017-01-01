- Calories per serving 281
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 3.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 79mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 365mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Roasted Pork Tenderloin Salad with Mango and Ginger-Lime Dressing
You can roast the tenderloin and bake the sweet-potato fries simultaneously.
This olive oil–based dressing is rich in monounsaturated fats, but remember to watch your portions. Add a small multigrain roll for a tasty, fiber-rich side.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425Â°.
To prepare pork, sprinkle tenderloin with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Place pork in a foil-lined, shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425Â° for 20 minutes or until thermometer registers 160Â° (slightly pink). Cut pork diagonally across grain into thin slices; keep warm.
To prepare dressing, combine jalapenÃÂ² and next 6 ingredients (jalapenÃÂ² through black pepper); stir well with a whisk.
Combine pork, dressing, and remaining ingredients; toss gently to coat.