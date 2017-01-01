- Calories per serving 367
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 19.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 7.8mg
- Sodium per serving 621mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Spinach-Steamed Mussels with Thin Spaghetti
Mussels are an excellent source of vitamin B12. Paired with spinach, which is high in folate, this meal is nutrient-rich.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and bay leaf; sauté 3 minutes. Add tomato, salt, and spinach; cover and cook 4 minutes; stirring once. Add wine and mussels; bring to a boil. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until mussels open; discard any unopened ones. Discard bay leaf. Remove mussels with a slotted spoon. Arrange 1 cup pasta on each plate; top with about 9 mussels. Ladle 1/2 cup spinach sauce over each serving; sprinkle with pepper.