- Calories per serving 314
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 5.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39.6g
- Fiber per serving 5.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 3.2mg
- Sodium per serving 528mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Garlic and Herb Roast Chicken and Vegetables
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Combine first 5 ingredients in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes.
Step 3
Combine mustard and next 5 ingredients (mustard through garlic). Toss 2 tablespoons mustard mixture with vegetables. Spread remaining mustard mixture evenly over chicken. Arrange chicken in pan with vegetables. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until chicken is done.
Step 4
Garnish with a rosemary sprig, if desired.