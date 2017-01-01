Barbecued Duck on Sweet-and-Sour Red Cabbage

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 5 ounces duck and 1 cup cabbage)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Red Cabbage:
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 6 cups thinly sliced red cabbage (about 1 pound)
  • 2 cups matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Duck:
  • 2 (14-ounce) packages boneless whole duck breasts, thawed
  • 1/4 cup barbecue sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 361
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 43.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.5g
  • Fiber per serving 4.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 213mg
  • Iron per serving 8.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 620mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill; set to medium heat.

Step 2

To prepare cabbage, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add cabbage and next 5 ingredients (cabbage through pepper). Cover and cook 5 minutes; stir well. Cook an additional 15 minutes or until cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; keep warm.

Step 3

To prepare duck, brush meat side of breasts with barbecue sauce; place on grill rack, skin side up. Cook 8 minutes. Turn duck over; brush with remaining barbecue sauce. Cook 8 minutes or until desired degree of doneness; remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Carefully remove skin from breasts; cut each breast in half. Cut each breast half into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Spoon cabbage onto plates; arrange duck around cabbage.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up