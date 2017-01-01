- Calories per serving 371
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 36.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43.7g
- Fiber per serving 6.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 609mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Moroccan Tacos
Spice up regular tacos with this exotic recipe. Use fat-free yogurt and spare yourself nearly 4 grams of fat.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine 1/3 cup yogurt and next 5 ingredients (yogurt through red pepper) in a small bowl. Thread chicken pieces onto four (10-inch) skewers. Brush chicken with yogurt mixture. Chill 10 minutes.
Step 3
Place skewers on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; cook 4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from skewers.
Step 4
Combine the remaining yogurt, cucumber, cilantro, onion, and sugar in a small bowl. Combine chicken, 1/4 cup cucumber mixture, and greens in a large bowl, tossing gently to coat. Fill each pita half with 1/2 cup chicken mixture. Serve with remaining cucumber mixture.