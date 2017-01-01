Moroccan Tacos

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 pita halves)
Health.com
March 2016

Spice up regular tacos with this exotic recipe. Use fat-free yogurt and spare yourself nearly 4 grams of fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) carton plain low-fat yogurt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup chopped seeded cucumber
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 cups mixed salad greens
  • 4 (6-inch) whole wheat pitas, cut in half

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 371
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 36.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43.7g
  • Fiber per serving 6.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 3.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 609mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine 1/3 cup yogurt and next 5 ingredients (yogurt through red pepper) in a small bowl. Thread chicken pieces onto four (10-inch) skewers. Brush chicken with yogurt mixture. Chill 10 minutes.

Step 3

Place skewers on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; cook 4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from skewers.

Step 4

Combine the remaining yogurt, cucumber, cilantro, onion, and sugar in a small bowl. Combine chicken, 1/4 cup cucumber mixture, and greens in a large bowl, tossing gently to coat. Fill each pita half with 1/2 cup chicken mixture. Serve with remaining cucumber mixture.

