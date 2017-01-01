Grilled Szechuan Duck Breast

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 5 ounces duck, 1 tablespoon sauce, and 1 1/2 teaspoons cilantro)
March 2016

Szechuan cuisine is known for its spicy dishes. For more heat, add some extra chili sauce. Serve with snow peas and vegetable fried rice.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon hot chili sauce with garlic (such as Kame)
  • 2 (14-ounce) packages boneless whole duck breasts, thawed
  • 1 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 41.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 213mg
  • Iron per serving 7.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 532mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill; set to medium heat.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in large zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning occasionally.

Step 3

Remove duck from bag, reserving marinade. Sprinkle meat side of breasts with spice powder; place breasts on grill rack, skin side up. Cook 8 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness; remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 4

Combine reserved marinade and broth in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 4 minutes).

Step 5

Carefully remove skin from breasts; cut each breast in half. Cut each breast half into 1/2-inch-thick slices; arrange duck onto each plate. Spoon sauce over duck; sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

