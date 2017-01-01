Grilled Szechuan Duck Breast

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill; set to medium heat.

Step 2 Combine first 5 ingredients in large zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning occasionally.

Step 3 Remove duck from bag, reserving marinade. Sprinkle meat side of breasts with spice powder; place breasts on grill rack, skin side up. Cook 8 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness; remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 4 Combine reserved marinade and broth in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 4 minutes).