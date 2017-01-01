Caribbean-Style Chicken with Tropical Salsa

Look for Jamaican jerk seasoning in your supermarket's spice aisle. If it's not available, you can make your own: Combine 1 teaspoon paprika,1/2 teaspoon dried thyme,1/2 teaspoon sugar,1/2 teaspoon salt,1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes,and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice.

This cool, summer dish is protein packed and very low in calories. Add a half cup of brown rice to complete the meal with fiber-packed carbohydrates.