Caribbean-Style Chicken with Tropical Salsa

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half, 1/4 cup salsa, and 1 lime wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

Look for Jamaican jerk seasoning in your supermarket's spice aisle. If it's not available, you can make your own: Combine 1 teaspoon paprika,1/2 teaspoon dried thyme,1/2 teaspoon sugar,1/2 teaspoon salt,1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes,and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice.

This cool, summer dish is protein packed and very low in calories. Add a half cup of brown rice to complete the meal with fiber-packed carbohydrates.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1 cup diced peeled papaya
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Chicken:
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 tablespoon Jamaican jerk seasoning (such as Spice Islands), divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 lime wedges
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 26.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 64mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

To prepare salsa, combine the 4 ingredients in a bowl.

Step 3

To prepare chicken, sprinkle breast halves evenly with Jamaican jerk seasoning. Coat each half with cooking spray. Place on grill rack; grill 4 1/2 minutes on each side or until chicken is done. Cut each breast into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve with salsa and a lime wedge; garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

