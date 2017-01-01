Mississippi Mud Cake

Cream margarine, and gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 2

Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; stir well. Add to creamed mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Stir in pecans and vanilla. Pour batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 325° for 16 minutes or just until set (not until toothpick tests clean, or cake will be overbaked). While cake bakes, prepare Chocolate Glaze; set aside.