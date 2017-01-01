- Calories per serving 271
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Protein per serving 3.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 42mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 118mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cream margarine, and gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.
Step 2
Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; stir well. Add to creamed mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Stir in pecans and vanilla. Pour batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 325° for 16 minutes or just until set (not until toothpick tests clean, or cake will be overbaked). While cake bakes, prepare Chocolate Glaze; set aside.
Step 3
Remove cake from oven; top with marshmallows. Bake 2 minutes or until marshmallows are soft. Remove from oven; drizzle with Chocolate Glaze, and let cool.