- Calories per serving 142
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 2.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 138mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Raspberry-Cream Cheese Muffins
Serve these muffins for breakfast and your family will be begging for more. We love the combination of cream cheese and tart raspberries.
These sweets have only two-thirds the fat of traditional muffins. Walnuts are full of heart-healthy fats, and the antioxidants in raspberries can prevent heart disease and certain cancers, as well as keep your eyes, mind, and immune system sharp.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine cream cheese and butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until well blended. Add sugar; beat until fluffy. Add vanilla, egg whites, and egg; beat well.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture and buttermilk to cream cheese mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Gently fold in raspberries and walnuts.
Place 24 foil cup liners in muffin cups. Spoon batter evenly into liners. Bake at 350° 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pans; cool on a wire rack.