- Calories per serving 42
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 1.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
White Bean and Coriander Dip
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro
Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fat, ensuring a healthy heart. For a cholesterol-free dip, use vegetable broth.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, coriander, and 1 teaspoon paprika; cook 2 minutes or until garlic is tender and lightly browned, stirring constantly. Add beans; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.
Step 2
Place bean mixture in a food processor; process until smooth. Stir in parsley. Spoon into a medium bowl; chill. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon paprika. Serve with breadsticks.