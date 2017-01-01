White Bean and Coriander Dip

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
20 servings (serving size: 1 breadstick and 1 tablespoon dip)
Sharon Sanders
March 2016

Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fat, ensuring a healthy heart. For a cholesterol-free dip, use vegetable broth.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander seeds
  • 1 1/8 teaspoons hot paprika, divided
  • 1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 20 sesame breadsticks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 42
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 81mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, coriander, and 1 teaspoon paprika; cook 2 minutes or until garlic is tender and lightly browned, stirring constantly. Add beans; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.

Step 2

Place bean mixture in a food processor; process until smooth. Stir in parsley. Spoon into a medium bowl; chill. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon paprika. Serve with breadsticks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up