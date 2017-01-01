- Calories per serving 405
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
- Fat per serving 15.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 28.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 4.6mg
- Sodium per serving 721mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
The Guadalajara
"I was in Guadalajara and had a burger similar to this one," Assistant Food Stylist Kathleen Kanen reports. The salsa that topped the burger was a welcome change from the usual tomato and onion slices, and Kathleen added tequila to her version. The recipe makes more salsa than you'll need for the burgers; serve the extra on the side with baked tortilla chips.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Combine chile powder, salt, and beef. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place rolls, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1/3 cup Tequila-Spiked Salsa and top half of roll.
Totals include Tequila-Spiked Salsa.