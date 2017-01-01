Kaftah Burgers

Yield
8 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 1/4 pounds ground round
  • 3/4 pound lean ground lamb
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 (2-ounce) onion sandwich buns
  • 8 teaspoons prepared mustard
  • 16 dill pickle slices
  • 8 curly leaf lettuce leaves
  • 8 (1/4-inch) slices tomato

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 432
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
  • Fat per serving 17.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 851mg
  • Calcium per serving 119mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 12 ingredients in a large bowl. Divide mixture evenly into 8 portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 3

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard on each bun top. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 2 pickle slices, 1 lettuce leaf, 1 tomato slice, and top half of bun.

