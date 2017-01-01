Skeen Burgers

Yield
10 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups crushed reduced-fat round buttery crackers (such as Ritz; about 20 crackers)
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 pounds ground round
  • 1 (1-ounce) package onion soup mix (such as Lipton)
  • Cooking spray
  • 10 (1 1/2-ounce) hamburger buns
  • 5 tablespoons ketchup
  • 10 (1/8-inch-thick) slices red onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
  • Fat per serving 12.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 3.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 691mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients. Divide mixture into 10 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 3

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons ketchup on each bun top. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 1 onion slice and top half of bun.

