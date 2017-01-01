- Calories per serving 335
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
- Fat per serving 12.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 3.3mg
- Sodium per serving 691mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Skeen Burgers
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients. Divide mixture into 10 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Step 3
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons ketchup on each bun top. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 1 onion slice and top half of bun.