Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers

Yield
8 servings
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 cup dried lentils
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded smoked cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 3 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
  • 8 (2-ounce) whole wheat sandwich buns, toasted
  • 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices tomato
  • 2 cups trimmed arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 8.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 19.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50.7g
  • Fiber per serving 9.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 893mg
  • Calcium per serving 226mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place first 3 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until tender; drain. Discard bay leaves. Place lentils in a large bowl; partially mash with a potato masher. Cool slightly.

Step 2

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Cool slightly.

Step 3

Add onion mixture, cheese, and next 8 ingredients (cheese through egg whites) to lentils; stir well to combine. Cover and chill 45 minutes. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 4

Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add half of patties, and cook 5 minutes on each side or until done. Repeat procedure with remaining patties. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard on top half of each bun. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun, and top each serving with 1 tomato slice, 1/4 cup arugula, and top half of bun.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up