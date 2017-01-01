- Calories per serving 341
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 26.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.4g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 740mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Chicken-Apple-Bacon Burgers
Test Kitchens staffer Kathryn Conrad enjoys this burger with a cold, crisp beer and very little else. "The flavor is in the burger. The best condiment is the residual flavor of the charcoal from grilling," she notes, "and perhaps some honey mustard."
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, and crumble. Add onion to drippings in pan, and saute 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly.
Place chicken in a food processor; process until coarsely ground. Combine chicken, bacon, onion, sage, salt, and pepper. Divide chicken mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place apple slices on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 1 minute on each side. Place rolls, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place patties on bottom halves of rolls; top each serving with 2 apple slices and top half of roll.