Cajun Cool Cheeseburgers

Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chachere's)
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 3/4 pound ground round
  • 1/4 pound ground turkey breast
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (1 1/2-ounce) whole wheat hamburger buns
  • 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 3/4 cup green onion tops, cut into 2-inch julienne strips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 463
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Protein per serving 33.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 5.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 956mg
  • Calcium per serving 194mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine cheeses; set aside.

Step 3

Combine breadcrumbs and next 5 ingredients (breadcrumbs through turkey). Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 4

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side. Sprinkle burgers evenly with cheese mixture. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until burgers are done and cheese melts. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 1/4 cup lettuce, 3 tablespoons onions, and top half of bun.

