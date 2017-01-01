- Calories per serving 463
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Protein per serving 33.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 82mg
- Iron per serving 5.2mg
- Sodium per serving 956mg
- Calcium per serving 194mg
Cajun Cool Cheeseburgers
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine cheeses; set aside.
Step 3
Combine breadcrumbs and next 5 ingredients (breadcrumbs through turkey). Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Step 4
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side. Sprinkle burgers evenly with cheese mixture. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until burgers are done and cheese melts. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 1/4 cup lettuce, 3 tablespoons onions, and top half of bun.