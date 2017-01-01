- Calories per serving 468
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 35.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 808mg
- Calcium per serving 208mg
Ham and Swiss-Stuffed Burgers
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
This burger is packed with nutrients like calcium, iron, and protein. Prepare a side of sweet potato fries for a delicious serving of vitamin A.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions, shaping each into a 5-inch oval patty. Top each of 4 patties with 2 tablespoons cheese and 1/2 ounce ham, leaving a 1/2-inch border; top with remaining patties. Press edges together to seal.
Step 3
Place patties on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 3 minutes on each side or until done. Place bread slices on grill rack; grill 1 minute on each side or until toasted. Top each of 4 bread slices with 1 lettuce leaf, 2 onion slices, 1 patty, 2 tomato slices, and 1 bread slice.