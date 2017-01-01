Ham and Swiss-Stuffed Burgers

This burger is packed with nutrients like calcium, iron, and protein. Prepare a side of sweet potato fries for a delicious serving of vitamin A.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound ground round
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced 33%-less-sodium smoked deli ham
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices sourdough bread
  • 4 curly leaf lettuce leaves
  • 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices red onion
  • 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices tomato

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 468
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 35.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 808mg
  • Calcium per serving 208mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions, shaping each into a 5-inch oval patty. Top each of 4 patties with 2 tablespoons cheese and 1/2 ounce ham, leaving a 1/2-inch border; top with remaining patties. Press edges together to seal.

Step 3

Place patties on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 3 minutes on each side or until done. Place bread slices on grill rack; grill 1 minute on each side or until toasted. Top each of 4 bread slices with 1 lettuce leaf, 2 onion slices, 1 patty, 2 tomato slices, and 1 bread slice.

