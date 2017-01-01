- Calories per serving 341
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 10.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Protein per serving 28.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 769mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Chicken Burgers with Peanut Sauce
No recipe can offer too much flavor for Assistant Food Editor Ann Taylor Pittman. Her burger is made spicy with Thai chile paste and rounded out with a sweet, creamy Thai-style peanut sauce. Onion sprouts, which look similar to alfalfa sprouts, have a pungent bite. You can find them next to the alfalfa sprouts in many supermarkets.
How to Make It
To prepare sauce, combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk until smooth.
Prepare grill.
To prepare burgers, place onions and next 5 ingredients (onions through chicken) in a food processor; process until coarsely ground. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until done. Place rolls, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1/4 cup sprouts, about 1 tablespoon sauce, and top half of roll. Yield 4 servings.