Turkey and Oat Burgers

Cooking Light staffer Rita Kinnamon-Jackson tinkered with her father's original meat loaf-style burger by replacing the ground beef with ground turkey and using chili powder instead of pepper for a flavor boost. But this recipe remains true to the spirit of the original. "My dad would be so proud that his mini-meatloaf on a bun was such a hit," she says. The patties might seem a little wet, but they bind together nicely once they begin to cook. Because they're delicate, a grill pan works best.

A leaner alternative to beef patties, turkey is equally tasty and nutritious. Oats also provide fiber, making you feel fuller longer.